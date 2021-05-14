Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$499.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$476.73 million.

RBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:RBA opened at C$74.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of C$52.97 and a 12 month high of C$101.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$77.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$79.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.04%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.