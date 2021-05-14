Quaker Chemical Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.395 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Quaker Chemical has raised its dividend by 10.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

KWR opened at $232.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.33. Quaker Chemical has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $301.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 645.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quaker Chemical news, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $410,170.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,264.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total value of $3,546,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,166,615.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,055 shares of company stock worth $4,608,104 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.