Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Raised to C$41.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on QBR.B. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Quebecor in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Quebecor to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.29.

TSE QBR.B opened at C$33.38 on Tuesday. Quebecor has a 12 month low of C$27.95 and a 12 month high of C$36.26. The stock has a market cap of C$8.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.47.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

