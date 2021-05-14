Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Raymond James

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Quidel from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $202.00.

QDEL traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.25. 10,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,735. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.21. Quidel has a 1-year low of $104.40 and a 1-year high of $306.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. The business had revenue of $809.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.41 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Quidel will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $2,097,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,208.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $84,909.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,270 shares of company stock worth $4,107,445. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,733,000 after buying an additional 99,018 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Quidel by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quidel by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Quidel by 97.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

