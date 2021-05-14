Rage Fan (RAGE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for about $0.0318 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $25,182.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00097128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.64 or 0.00595298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.65 or 0.00241302 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.28 or 0.01200604 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $607.85 or 0.01215759 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,513,140 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial.

Rage Fan Coin Trading

