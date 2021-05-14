Rakesh Sharma Acquires 63,152 Shares of Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK) Stock

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK) insider Rakesh Sharma acquired 63,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £10,104.32 ($13,201.36).

Kromek Group stock opened at GBX 15.10 ($0.20) on Friday. Kromek Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 25.20 ($0.33). The stock has a market cap of £65.21 million and a P/E ratio of -3.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 15.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65.

Kromek Group Company Profile

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection products for medical imaging, nuclear detection, and security screening markets in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, Europe, and Australasia. Its solutions provide high-resolution information on material composition and structure to enable the identification of cancerous tissues and hazardous materials, as well as for the analysis of radioactive materials.

