Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Citigroup

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $230.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a positive rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a positive rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.57.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. Rambus has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -50.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rambus will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rambus news, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $207,075.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,173. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

