Raymond James Boosts ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$10.25

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.25.

Shares of ECN Capital stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.73, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.42. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$3.41 and a 52 week high of C$8.76. The stock has a market cap of C$2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.12.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$93.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$90.66 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is an increase from ECN Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -64.53%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

