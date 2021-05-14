Raymond James Boosts Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$38.50

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$38.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

FTT has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Finning International from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Finning International from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$37.05.

Shares of FTT opened at C$33.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of C$5.36 billion and a PE ratio of 23.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.20. Finning International has a twelve month low of C$16.60 and a twelve month high of C$35.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

In related news, Senior Officer Juan Pablo Amar sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.70, for a total value of C$45,650.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$895,767.54. Also, Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total transaction of C$54,553.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$919,884.70. Insiders sold a total of 6,849 shares of company stock worth $223,571 in the last three months.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

