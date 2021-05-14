Raymond James Boosts Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Price Target to $22.00

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.86.

Shares of HEP stock opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.52 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 32.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.87%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 344,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 71,752 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

