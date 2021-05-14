Raymond James Boosts Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target to C$2.25

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Obsidian Energy to C$1.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of Obsidian Energy stock opened at C$1.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$143.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.25. Obsidian Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.32 and a 1 year high of C$2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$81.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Obsidian Energy will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Obsidian Energy news, Director John Brydson bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.61 per share, with a total value of C$40,243.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,571 shares in the company, valued at C$617,449.58.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

