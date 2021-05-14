Raymond James Cuts Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Price Target to $58.00

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Poshmark from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Poshmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays started coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Poshmark in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.38.

Poshmark stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.01. 32,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,395. Poshmark has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $104.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.53.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. Poshmark’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS.

In related news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 17,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $740,491.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $740,491.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 21,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $912,740.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,588 shares in the company, valued at $912,740.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,755 shares of company stock worth $2,145,921 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the first quarter valued at $357,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth about $5,559,000. SherpaCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

