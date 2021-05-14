Raymond James Increases Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target to $53.00

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Axos Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.33.

AX stock opened at $46.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.82. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.42.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.43 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Mosich Nick sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,227.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $130,268.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,070 shares of company stock worth $821,729. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 804.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

