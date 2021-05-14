Raymond James Increases Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Price Target to $77.00

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.50.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $66.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 86.46 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $68.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.42.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $179,669.14. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $213,759.36. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,304. Company insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

