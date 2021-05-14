Raymond James Increases Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target to $17.50

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $14.50 to $17.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 57.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Element Fleet Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

OTCMKTS:ELEEF opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $12.31.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

