Raymond James Increases Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Price Target to $110.00

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $96.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

MMS traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,386. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.84. Maximus has a 12-month low of $62.09 and a 12-month high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maximus will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,045,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,776 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,178,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,213,000 after buying an additional 608,298 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Maximus by 4.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,940,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $350,874,000 after purchasing an additional 160,993 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Maximus by 4.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,701,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $240,552,000 after purchasing an additional 119,833 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Maximus by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,691,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,958,000 after buying an additional 510,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Maximus by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,729,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $126,583,000 after acquiring an additional 229,219 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

