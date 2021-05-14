Raymond James Reiterates “C$10.00” Price Target for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) has been given a C$10.00 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.42.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

KNT remained flat at $C$7.99 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 337,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.55 and a 12 month high of C$8.50.

In other news, Director Robert Stuart Angus sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total transaction of C$286,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,311,061 shares in the company, valued at C$9,832,957.50.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.