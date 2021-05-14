Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE)

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$13.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$13.50 price target (up from C$13.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. ATB Capital reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$12.75 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.30.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

CVE stock opened at C$9.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.26. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.37). The business had revenue of C$3.57 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.90%.

In related news, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$49,071.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$98,142.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.