Raymond James Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bird Construction in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

BDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Bird Construction to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bird Construction currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.94.

TSE:BDT opened at C$9.63 on Friday. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$5.24 and a 12 month high of C$9.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$510.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.26.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$554.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$597.95 million.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

