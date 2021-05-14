Raymond James Trims Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Target Price to $91.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.75.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $83.75 on Tuesday. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.99.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.13 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Malibu Boats news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $2,110,933.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

