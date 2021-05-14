Raymond James Trims Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Target Price to $7.00

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 197.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Progenity from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progenity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Get Progenity alerts:

Shares of PROG opened at $2.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84. Progenity has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.27. Sell-side analysts expect that Progenity will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progenity by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Progenity by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Progenity during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progenity during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Progenity during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.08% of the company’s stock.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.