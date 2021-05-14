Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 859 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,206 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Investment House LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 14,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,419 shares of company stock worth $2,017,096 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $94.97 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.82 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The stock has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHI. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

