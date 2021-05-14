Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HI stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.08. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -56.49 and a beta of 1.54.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $722.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.96%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HI shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

