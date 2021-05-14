Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. ADE LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDE stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $76.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.72.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

