Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $618,000 Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $60.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.89. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WestRock has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $60.96.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. WestRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

