Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 2,025 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 76.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,661 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,326,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,646 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,085,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $323,664,000 after acquiring an additional 622,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,718,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.20.

In related news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $359,071.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $90,700.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,463,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,702 shares of company stock worth $4,378,181 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTXS stock opened at $116.72 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

