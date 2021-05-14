Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 792 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 35.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 231.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,778,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,650,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,951,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 86.6% in the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 850,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,289,000 after buying an additional 394,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,703,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,045,000 after buying an additional 384,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $212.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.00 and a 200-day moving average of $226.75. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of -117.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $160.01 and a 52-week high of $262.40.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

