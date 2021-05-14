Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Stock Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYY. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYY opened at $102.90 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $67.89 and a 52-week high of $106.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.98.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.