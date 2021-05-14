Raymond James Upgrades Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) to “Strong-Buy”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has C$26.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$25.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC upped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$22.75 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$23.29.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock opened at C$21.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$776.65 million and a PE ratio of 10.90. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12 month low of C$15.84 and a 12 month high of C$22.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

