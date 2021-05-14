Raymond James Weighs in on Roxgold Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ROX)

Roxgold Inc. (TSE:ROX) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Roxgold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Raymond James also issued estimates for Roxgold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Roxgold (TSE:ROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$94.05 million for the quarter.

