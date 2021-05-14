RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Shares Up 10.8%

Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) shot up 10.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $77.81 and last traded at $77.81. 1,085 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 90,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $697.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.41 and its 200 day moving average is $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.33. RCI Hospitality had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In other news, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

