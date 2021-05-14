Real Matters (REAL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Real Matters (TSE: REAL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/29/2021 – Real Matters had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Real Matters had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Real Matters had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$24.00 to C$26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Real Matters had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$40.00 to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Real Matters had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Real Matters had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Real Matters had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$22.00.

4/22/2021 – Real Matters had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$29.00 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Real Matters had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TSE:REAL traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$16.05. 737,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,505. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Real Matters Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23.

Get Real Matters Inc alerts:

In related news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.57, for a total value of C$49,722.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,668,384 shares in the company, valued at C$44,226,596.93. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $447,789 over the last ninety days.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.