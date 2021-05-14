Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for GDI Integrated Facility Services (GDI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE: GDI):

5/10/2021 – GDI Integrated Facility Services had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – GDI Integrated Facility Services had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$59.00 to C$65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – GDI Integrated Facility Services had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$56.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – GDI Integrated Facility Services had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$55.00 to C$64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – GDI Integrated Facility Services had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$58.00 to C$65.00.

4/26/2021 – GDI Integrated Facility Services had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$65.00.

4/15/2021 – GDI Integrated Facility Services had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$47.00 to C$56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

GDI Integrated Facility Services stock traded up C$0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$52.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. has a 1-year low of C$28.00 and a 1-year high of C$59.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$54.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.37.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$364.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$382.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

