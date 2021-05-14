Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

RXRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.20.

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.09).

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

