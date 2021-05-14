Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) PT Raised to GBX 440 at Numis Securities

Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Numis Securities from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.33% from the stock’s previous close.

REDD opened at GBX 375 ($4.90) on Wednesday. Redde Northgate has a 12 month low of GBX 154.75 ($2.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 393 ($5.13). The stock has a market capitalization of £922.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 342.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 277.26.

Get Redde Northgate alerts:

About Redde Northgate

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Redde Northgate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redde Northgate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.