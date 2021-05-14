Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) PT Raised to GBX 440 at Numis Securities

Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Numis Securities from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.33% from the stock’s previous close.
REDD opened at GBX 375 ($4.90) on Wednesday. Redde Northgate has a 12 month low of GBX 154.75 ($2.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 393 ($5.13). The stock has a market capitalization of £922.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 342.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 277.26.
About Redde Northgate
Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.
