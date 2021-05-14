Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $2.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $1.50. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 143.90% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of RGLS stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.41. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGLS. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $675,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 54,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 30,513 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $606,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1 development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

