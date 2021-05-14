Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on May 19th (NASDAQ:RPHM)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:RPHM) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, May 19th. Reneo Pharmaceuticals had issued 6,250,000 shares in its public offering on April 9th. The total size of the offering was $93,750,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

RPHM opened at $8.01 on Friday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $17.18.

In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund Iii L. Rivervest purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo purchased 666,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,763,711 shares in the company, valued at $41,455,665. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,066,666 shares of company stock worth $15,999,990 in the last three months.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

