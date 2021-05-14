Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RPHM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Get Reneo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RPHM opened at $8.01 on Monday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $17.18.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund Iii L. Rivervest bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo purchased 666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,763,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,455,665. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,066,666 shares of company stock worth $15,999,990.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.