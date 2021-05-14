Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Stock Holdings Increased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 196.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCII. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $1,079,886.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 26,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,897.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,344 shares of company stock worth $2,899,369 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RCII shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $64.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

