Rentberry (BERRY) Achieves Market Cap of $495,327.23

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last week, Rentberry has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rentberry has a market cap of $495,327.23 and approximately $2,862.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00093849 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00020014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 47% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $609.35 or 0.01212074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00068413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00116158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00063650 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

