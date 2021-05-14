Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ RPTX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,058. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average of $32.80. Repare Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $46.44.

RPTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $192,975.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

