Request Price Reaches $0.13 (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One Request coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $128.90 million and $2.51 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,807 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,806 coins. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

