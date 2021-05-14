Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Jack in the Box Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.33. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.19.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $114.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $60.53 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.55.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 380,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Jack in the Box by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

