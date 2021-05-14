Research Analysts Set Expectations for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. B. Riley also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

NYSE:APLE opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.02 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $16.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.45%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $169,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,026,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $196,969.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,065,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,246,160.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,508 shares of company stock worth $568,087. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.