Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $68.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.90.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $66.69 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $48.09 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 77.94%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 27,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,635,305.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,028.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $3,967,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,100,960.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 707,733 shares of company stock valued at $45,575,826. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

