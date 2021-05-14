Reviewing GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) and Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI)

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) and Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

GTY Technology has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digerati Technologies has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GTY Technology and Digerati Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTY Technology $36.44 million 7.85 -$97.37 million N/A N/A Digerati Technologies $6.28 million 2.62 -$3.38 million N/A N/A

Digerati Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GTY Technology.

Profitability

This table compares GTY Technology and Digerati Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTY Technology -78.50% -0.45% -0.33% Digerati Technologies -41.49% N/A -60.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.2% of GTY Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of GTY Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Digerati Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GTY Technology and Digerati Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTY Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Digerati Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

GTY Technology currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.14%. Given GTY Technology’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe GTY Technology is more favorable than Digerati Technologies.

Summary

GTY Technology beats Digerati Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital services, and integrated payments via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies. It also develops cloud-based grants management and cost allocation software for state, local, and tribal governments; builds software to streamline municipal permissions and licenses; offers budgeting software, performance management, and transparency and data visualization solutions; and provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Digerati Technologies Company Profile

Digerati Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet-based services, including voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, customized VoIP, session initiation protocol trunking, fully hosted IP/private branch exchange, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and Web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and other customized IP/PBX features in a hosted or cloud environment; enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN (wide area network) or software-defined WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, enterprise customers, and other resellers. The company was formerly known as ATSI Communications Inc. and changed its name to Digerati Technologies, Inc. in March 2011. Digerati Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

