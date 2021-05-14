Reviewing ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) & Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP)

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) and Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ModivCare and Despegar.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ModivCare $1.51 billion 1.32 $970,000.00 $1.65 85.90 Despegar.com $524.88 million 1.70 -$20.91 million ($0.13) -97.69

ModivCare has higher revenue and earnings than Despegar.com. Despegar.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ModivCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

ModivCare has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Despegar.com has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.1% of ModivCare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of Despegar.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of ModivCare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ModivCare and Despegar.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ModivCare 0 0 1 0 3.00 Despegar.com 0 3 2 0 2.40

ModivCare currently has a consensus target price of $170.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.95%. Despegar.com has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.11%. Given ModivCare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ModivCare is more favorable than Despegar.com.

Profitability

This table compares ModivCare and Despegar.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ModivCare 2.40% 24.20% 12.07% Despegar.com N/A -43.82% -10.16%

Summary

ModivCare beats Despegar.com on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc., a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services. The company also provides in-home and on-site care optimization services, including comprehensive health assessments through a network of community-based clinicians and a fleet of mobile health clinics. The company was formerly known as The Providence Service Corporation and changed its name to ModivCare Inc. in January 2021. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace. It also provides a technology platform for its travel suppliers to manage the distribution of their travel products and access to traveler customers. The company offers travel products and services under the Despegar, Decolar, Best Day, BD Experience, and HotelDo brands. Despegar.com, Corp. was founded in 1999 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

