Reviewing Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) and Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN)

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) and Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Nemaura Medical and Apollo Endosurgery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemaura Medical N/A -153.53% -58.83% Apollo Endosurgery -63.88% N/A -37.30%

Risk and Volatility

Nemaura Medical has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Endosurgery has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nemaura Medical and Apollo Endosurgery’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nemaura Medical N/A N/A -$4.16 million N/A N/A Apollo Endosurgery $50.71 million 3.47 -$27.43 million ($1.53) -4.25

Nemaura Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apollo Endosurgery.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nemaura Medical and Apollo Endosurgery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nemaura Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Apollo Endosurgery 0 0 1 0 3.00

Apollo Endosurgery has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.08%. Given Apollo Endosurgery’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Apollo Endosurgery is more favorable than Nemaura Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.6% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.1% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Apollo Endosurgery beats Nemaura Medical on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. The company provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients. It has a license agreement with Healthimation, LLC, which licenses the company to make, have made, use, offer to sell, sell, and import intensive medical diabetes and weight management program for Type 2 diabetes, prediabetes, and general wellness; the Why WAIT app; and common law trademarks which incorporate the mark WHY WAIT or WHYWAIT and the use of licensed marks. Nemaura Medical Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope. It also provides Orbera, an intragastric balloon system that reduces stomach capacity causing patients to consume less following the procedure, and delays gastric content emptying under the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System, BIB, and Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System brands; and Orbera Coach, a digital and remotely delivered aftercare program. The company sells its products to medical services providers; and hospitals, outpatient surgical centers, clinics, and physicians in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and other European countries. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

