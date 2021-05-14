Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Sells $10,192,000.00 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $10,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Michael Mente sold 38,582 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $1,815,283.10.

On Friday, February 26th, Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20.

RVLV stock opened at $43.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.34, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $59.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $799,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,776,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 3,351.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,374,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RVLV shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.21.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

