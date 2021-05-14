Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Raised to $61.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RVLV. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.21.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RVLV traded up $2.13 on Thursday, reaching $45.90. The company had a trading volume of 32,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,683. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $59.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,281.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $81,745,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,646,967 shares of company stock worth $108,142,861. Corporate insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in Revolve Group by 3,017.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 60,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Revolve Group by 3,351.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.